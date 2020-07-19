Live concerts and festivals likely won't return until 2022, says Lollapalooza co-founder

Erika Goldring/ Getty Images

Marc Geiger, former head of music at WME and co-founder of Lollapalooza said on The Bob Lefsetz Podcast that he doesn’t expect music festivals to be back until 2022.

“My instinct is the world has a very long, forced timeout,” Geiger said on the podcast.

Major music festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza cancelled scheduled events for this year.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Music festivals and concerts don’t seem to come back for a while, according to Marc Geiger, one of the founders of Lollapalooza and the former head of music at WME.

“My guess is late ’21, more likely ’22,” Geiger said on an episode of The Bob Lefsetz Podcast.

Geiger added that “my instinct is the world has a very long, forced timeout” and that “super-spreader events” like music festivals would not be plausible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, music festivals across the country have cancelled or postponed their scheduled events for this year.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which annually takes place in April was initially postponed to October this year. The festival was ultimately officially cancelled for 2020, and currently intends to return in April of 2021, according to the official webpage.

Chicago’s Lollapalooza is going virtual between July 30 to August 2nd after deciding to not host the festival in-person this year. The festival shared via its official social media account that they plan to return in 2021.

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.