With over 100 million monthly players, this is officially the biggest game in the world

Ben Gilbert / Tech Insider ‘League of Legends’ is played live at tournaments all over the world.

“League of Legends” is officially the biggest game in the world, boasting a staggering 100 million monthly active users, according to an interview with the game’s creators on Polygon.

Made by Riot Games, “League of Legends” is classified as a MOBA — that’s short for “multiplayer online battle arena.” Players compete against each other in teams of five, attempting to destroy their opponents’ base before they can do the same.

One of Riot Games’ founders, Brandon Beck, said the following regarding its insane player numbers:

“It’s hard to parse, but at the end of the day, those things don’t even feel real,” said Beck. “The coolest thing is actually when we’re at the live events and get to meet fans face to face. Only then does it start to feel real. Otherwise, they’re just numbers on a screen all over the world.”

As a point of comparison, its closest competitor, “Dota 2,” has just 13 million monthly players.

If you’re looking to learn more about “League of Legends,” check out our brief overview of the game for beginners. It’s free to play, so you can join the other 100 million players without dropping a dime.

