Elmo Toys Are Flying Off Of Shelves Despite Sesame Street Sex Scandal

Sesame Street resident Elmo has gotten a lot of bad press lately.In recent weeks, longtime voice of Elmo Kevin Clash resigned from the show after being embroiled in an underage sex scandal, the details of which are still developing.



This had some analysts concerned that the bad press would be bad news for sales of the new LOL Elmo.

However, according to Gerrick Johnson, a toy industry analyst for BMO Capital Markets, the laughing doll was flying off the shelves this past weekend.

“Elmo (Hasbro) sales did not appear to be affected at all by current events or news, with LOL Elmo sold out in just about every retailer we visited,” he wrote in a note to clients.

While this is only anecdotal, it is nevertheless good news for Hasbro.

