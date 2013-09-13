People Really Want 'Thor' Villain Loki To Get His Own Movie

Kevin Winter/Getty Images A petition for a ‘Thor’ spinoff film for Loki has nearly 20,000 signatures.

The people

want a Loki movie, and they want it now.

More than 19,000 people have signed a petition asking Marvel to make a film based around the “Thor” character portrayed by Tom Hiddleston.

Referring to themselves essentially as “Loki’s Army,” here’s part of the “demands” from the petition:

“We feel Loki (as portrayed by Tom Hiddleston), due to the astounding following both the character and actor have earned as a result of the Marvel films, more than warrants further exploration of his story. We believe such an endeavour would not only be profitable and successful but provide a larger view for general audiences of the incredibly complex and diverse personality a well-known villain of the Marvel universe is gifted with. To explore this darker side of the Thor storyline would be to give credit to a compelling individual, his remarkable portrayer and an appreciative audience that feels a fierce loyalty to both in an unprecedented way.”

Since the first “Thor” (2011) and then “The Avengers” (2012) Hiddleston’s character has easily become a fan favourite. During a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in which he appeared as Loki, he rallied an entire crowd behind him as his army.

While yes, it can be argued that Comic-Con fans will go crazy when any actor takes stage, you have to be a huge draw to get this sort of response:

Honestly, we’ve been wondering for a while when we would see a movie from a supervillain’s perspective. Seems like it would be a fresher, more original take than the surge of superhero flicks we’ve seen of recent.

Disney, who owns Marvel, already has another movie due out next year from the perspective of an antagonist.

“Maleficent” will tell the story of Disney’s classic “Sleeping Beauty” villainess.

According to Disney, the film will “reveal the events that hardened Maleficent’s heart and drove her to curse the baby, Aurora.

It will be interesting to see how Marvel deals with their Loki fan base.

Maybe if “Thor: The Dark World,” out this November performs very well in theatres, Marvel will make something more of it.

