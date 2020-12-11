The first teaser trailer for Disney Plus' 'Loki' show is here and it directly connects to 'Avengers: Endgame'

Marvel/Disney+ Death can’t stop Loki. Tom Hiddleston is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first teaser trailer for Disney Plus’ “Loki” TV series is here, and it will directly tie in to “Avengers: Endgame.”

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the God of Mischief in a “crime thriller.”

Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Richard E. Grant will also star.

The show will debut on Disney Plus in May 2021.

Disney and Marvel released the first teaser trailer for its anticipated antihero show, “Loki,” and it looks like it will address one of the biggest unanswered questions from 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

In case you forgot, in “Endgame,” Tony Stark and Ant-Man travelled back in time to the events of 2012’s “The Avengers” to collect an Infinity Stone.

Unfortunately, they messed up and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) escaped with the Tesseract into the unknown. Where did he go? That’s what “Loki” will answer.

“The God of Mischief will step out of his brother’s shadow into his own series on Disney Plus in May of next year,” Feige said of Hiddleston reprising his role as Marvel’s trickster.

Disney Kevin Feige shows off the cast of ‘Loki’ on Disney Plus.

Feige said the Marvel show will explore a new genre, describing “Loki” as “a crime thriller.”

Will Loki’s actions still lead to his death in “Infinity War”? That’s currently unclear.

Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant also join the cast. “Loki” will launch on Disney Plus in May 2021.

