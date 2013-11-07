This 'Thor' Ad Featuring Loki Arguing With Kids Is Absolutely Brilliant

Marketing for a film doesn’t get much more better — or creative — than this.

Comedy Central put together an ad which mirrors one of those AT&T open forum commercials with kids. In place of “Saturday Night Live” actor

Beck Bennett, Tom Hiddleston fills in as mischievous Loki to ask children a very important question: “Who’s better? Thor or Loki.”

Unfortunately, Hiddleston didn’t receive quite the same response as when he showed up unannounced at San Diego Comic Con.

When he asked why, one girl gave a very lengthy explanation for loving the God of Thunder. Let’s just say Loki didn’t like her answer.

Watch the hilarious parody ad below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Hiddleston probably feels terrible about this.

