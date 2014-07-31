Official At Center Of IRS Scandal Called Conservatives 'Crazies'

AP Lois Lerner

Lois Lerner, the former IRS official who is accused of targeting conservative groups seeking tax-exempt status, called some conservatives “crazies” and “arseholes” in new emails released Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, the emails show Lerner talking to an unnamed person about right-wing radio shows and whether America is “going down the tubes.”

“Maybe we are through if there are that many arseholes,” Lerner wrote.

“And I’m talking about the hosts of the shows. The callers are rabid,” the unnamed person replied.

Lerner then suggested right-wing “crazies” could lead to America’s demise.

“So we don’t need to worry about alien teRrorists. It’s our own crazies that will take us down,” she wrote.

According to Politico, Lerner responded to the release of the emails by maintaining her innocence through her lawyer, who said the exchange did not indicate Lerner had abused her office. However, Rep. David Camp (R-Michigan), whose committee released the emails on Wednesday, said the latest revelations should spur a Department of Justice investigation.

“Despite the serious investigation and evidence this committee has undertaken into the IRS’s targeting of individuals for their beliefs, there is no indication that DOJ is taking this matter seriously,” Camp said Wednesday, The Hill reported. “In light of this new information, I hope DOJ will aggressively pursue this case and finally appoint a special counsel, so the full truth can be revealed and justice is served.”

