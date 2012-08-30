US Open Referee Accused Of Killing Her Husband Thinks The LAPD Messed Up The Crime Scene

Lois Goodman

The tennis umpire accused of killing her husband says the Los Angeles Police Department trampled over DNA at the scene, making it impossible to find the real killer.Lois Goodman is accused of hitting her husband over the head with a coffee mug on April 17 and stabbing him with a piece of it.



She has maintained her innocence. Now her attorney says shoddy detective work will let the real killer go free.

“The only DNA evidence of another killer is trampled right now under the footprint of an LAPD officer who didn’t maintain the scene,” attorney Robert Sheahen told The LA Times.

Police initially believed Goodman was the victim of an accidental fall.

However, they began to suspect the longtime U.S. Open referee earlier this month after a coroner’s office investigator noticed a deep gash containing shards of ceramic pottery in the man’s head, according to the LA Times.

Goodman was arrested in New York on Aug. 14 and charged with first-degree murder.

