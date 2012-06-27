This NYC Boutique Owner Says Square Is Just As Good As It Sounds

Jack Dorsey’s mobile-payments startup Square has been growing like crazy. Since March, payments processed are up 50 per cent.

It’s an attractive option for small business owners because it takes a 2.75% cut on most transactions, which it splits with the banks, versus a higher fee owners pay out to use traditional credit card machines.

We recently spoke with small business owner Lois Eastlund at her boutique clothing store in New York City’s Lower East Side about why she made the transition to Square.



See below for our conversation:

Produced by Robert Libetti & William Wei

Music “Rio” by 1000 Names



