U.S. Open Referee Suspected Of Killing Her Husband With A Coffee Mug In L.A.

Lois Goodman

Photo: ABC News

Police believe a longtime tennis umpire hit her husband over the head with a coffee mug on April 17 then stabbed him with a piece of it, the New York Post reported Wednesday.Lois Ann “Lolo” Goodman was dressed in her official U.S. Open sweatsuit when she was arrested Tuesday morning.



Goodman told police she found husband Alan Goodman at the bottom of the stairs one day when she got to their Los Angeles home and believed he died from a heart attack, ABC News reported Tuesday.

But police ultimately declared the man’s death a homicide on Aug. 2.

A warrant was issued for Goodman’s arrest on Aug. 14, but she had already left the City of Angels for New York so she could work at the tennis tournament, according to the Post.

Sources in Los Angeles said the couple fought often and she didn’t seem disturbed after her husband’s death.

After Alan Goodman died, Lois Goodman “called a cleaning crew to deal with the carpets that were messed up with blood,” neighbour Michael Rudchenko told the LA Daily News, adding that Lois Goodman “didn’t seem at all upset.”

Lois Goodman was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and has waived extradition. She wants to get back to California to address the charges against her, her lawyer told the New York Daily News.

Qualifying rounds for the tournament began Tuesday. They are scheduled to continue Wednesday afternoon.

