Silicon Valley Tech Gods Are So Excited About Their Google Glasses They Can't Stop Talking About Them

Entrepreneur Loic LeMeur (LeWeb, Seesmic) just got Google’s new computerized glasses, Google Glass.



To say Loic is stoked would be an understatement.

In the last 12 hours, Loic has been frantically posting pictures of himself and his sons wearing the glasses, as well as a stream of pictures that he has been taking with them.

In the tech world, at least, Google Glass seems to be capturing all the excitement, buzz, and imagination that Apple’s iPhone and iPad once did. It will be interesting to see whether Apple’s next product, thought to be an iWatch or iTV (when it finally comes out), can do the same thing. In the meantime, Google has stolen Apple’s thunder.

Here are Mr. Lemeur’s Glass self-portraits on Instagram.

(Note the clip-on shades in the second picture. This, in my opinion, is the start of what will make Google glasses go mainstream… additional miniaturization that makes it hard to tell that someone is wearing computerized glasses).

And, for good measure, here’s a picture of tech guru Robert Scoble wearing his own Google Glass in the shower. After wearing them for two weeks, Scoble says he’s never taking them off.

And Marc Andreessen:

