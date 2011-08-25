BEFORE THEY WERE FAMOUS PART II: More Photos Of Celebrities Before You Knew Who They Were

Glynnis MacNicol, Jen Ortiz
Pippa Middleton

Photo: Splash News via moderndestiny.com/inquisitr.com

Back by popular demand.What better way to while away the last days of summer than by perusing pictures of a bunch of famous people before they were famous.

In other words, before they were handed over to an army of stylists and personal trainers most of these people looked exactly the same as everyone else:

Normal.

Except maybe Cameron Diaz.

Ke$ha

Mila Kunis

Ryan Gosling

Cameron Diaz

Eva Longoria

Alec Baldwin

Olivia Wilde

Anne Hathaway

James Franco

Renee Zellweger

Jennifer Garner

Lindsay Lohan

Paul Rudd

Tina Fey

Ashton Kutcher

Sandra Bullock

Katie Holmes

Charlie Sheen

Emma Stone

Bradley Cooper

Olivia Munn

Pippa Middleton

Natalie Portman

Lea Michele

Rachel Bilson

Now check out what they looked like before they went under the knife.

Click here to see which celebrities looked better before they went under the knife>>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.