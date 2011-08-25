BEFORE THEY WERE FAMOUS PART II: More Photos Of Celebrities Before You Knew Who They Were

Photo: Splash News via moderndestiny.com/inquisitr.com

Back by popular demand.What better way to while away the last days of summer than by perusing pictures of a bunch of famous people before they were famous.



In other words, before they were handed over to an army of stylists and personal trainers most of these people looked exactly the same as everyone else:

Normal.

Except maybe Cameron Diaz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.