Logos That Would Have Been Worse Than The Logo Yahoo Just Unveiled

Yahoo just unveiled its new logo.

Here’s what it looks like:

The Internet is not impressed. Its use of drop shadow isn’t going over well.

Other designers are having a good time on Tumblr poking fun and designing “new” Yahoo logos.

Here are some of our favourites. Just goes to show that Yahoo could have done worse. Head over to the Tumblr for more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.