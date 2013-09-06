Logos That Would Have Been Worse Than The Logo Yahoo Just Unveiled

Alyson Shontell

Yahoo just unveiled its new logo.

Here’s what it looks like:

Yahoo new logoyahoo

The Internet is not impressed. Its use of drop shadow isn’t going over well.

Other designers are having a good time on Tumblr poking fun and designing “new” Yahoo logos.

Here are some of our favourites. Just goes to show that Yahoo could have done worse. Head over to the Tumblr for more.

Tumblr yahoo logoTumblr
Tumblr logo sparklyTumblr

