Did You Notice The Big Changes In These Famous Logos In 2012?

Laura Stampler
dominos logo changeDid you notice Domino’s new logo?

Some of the biggest brands in the country ditched their old logos for new ones this year.Microsoft ditched its logo after 25 years, and Wendy’s changed up its girl with the pigtails for the first time since 1983.

But even though a company’s logo is one of its most valuable, and certainly visible, marketing tools, we’re willing to bet that you missed a few of the major changes.

In August, Domino's logo ...

... lost the pizza part.

In January JC Penney transformed into ...

JCP. Shortening company names is in.

But even logos that don't display the company's name got a makeover this year. Twitter's bird logo changed from this ...

... to this in June.

Not all comic fans were thrilled to see DC Comics change its logo from this ...

... to this in January.

After 25 years, Microsoft made headlines when it ditched its Italics ...

... for this redesign. This was part of Microsoft's overall corporate makeover.

In October, Wendy's changed its logo for the first time since 1983. It went from this ...

... to this. Her pigtails now break out of the frame.

Arby's followed suit, changing its logo from this ...

... to this. And it wasn't the only brand to make all of its letters lowercase.

In February, the Quaker man changed from this ...

... to this. Is it just us, or is he looking skinnier?

Speaking of skinnier, did you notice that Weight Watchers changed its logo from this ...

... to this Word Art-esque logo in December.

USA Today changed its logo in September from this ...

... to this.

Stanford students were surprised to see its classic logo change from this ...

... to this in November. The university hired an outside firm to design a new logo. It's inspired by the curves of the Stanford arches seen throughout campus.

Shortly after, the University of California changed its logo ...

... to one that appears to have been inspired by tulips.

In May, Lifetime changed its logo for the 11th time in 28 years. It went from this ...

... to this. Better, but not much better.

In February, Jaguar changed its logo from this ...

In September, eBay changed its logo from this ...

... to this.

Avis changed its logo from this ...

... to an inverted look. Who doesn't love a good colour swap?

Did you notice in December that Comcast's logo changed ...

... to this? Yes, that is NBC's peacock.

Beer lovers' logos also weren't safe. In March, Miller Genuine Draft 64 changed its logo from this ...

... to this.

Universal Pictures also changed its logo from this ...

... to this for its 100th anniversary.

Even the Red Cross changed its logo in 2012. In February, the logo changed from this ...

... to this.

