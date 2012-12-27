Did You Notice The Big Changes In These Famous Logos In 2012?

Some of the biggest brands in the country ditched their old logos for new ones this year.Microsoft ditched its logo after 25 years, and Wendy’s changed up its girl with the pigtails for the first time since 1983.
But even though a company’s logo is one of its most valuable, and certainly visible, marketing tools, we’re willing to bet that you missed a few of the major changes.
But even logos that don't display the company's name got a makeover this year. Twitter's bird logo changed from this ...
... to this in November. The university hired an outside firm to design a new logo. It's inspired by the curves of the Stanford arches seen throughout campus.
Beer lovers' logos also weren't safe. In March, Miller Genuine Draft 64 changed its logo from this ...
