LOGO QUIZ: Can You Identify These Brands When Their Names Are Stripped Out?

Who is this?

Photo: Logos Quiz Screengrab

What’s in a name?Some companies have decided “not a whole lot,” at least when it comes to their logos. Nike and Apple, for example, both forgo the company name in their products’ design. Starbucks also recently decided to nix its name in the logo’s redesign, expecting people to recognise the mermaid sans the name.



The advantage is that non-English speakers will have the same information about the brand as everyone else.

Logos Quiz, a mobile game that has topped the charts in the App Store, tests whether brand recall exists without a brand’s defining characteristic—its name. It poses an interesting question for marketers, too: Is your brand identity so strong that people can identify it merely from the trade dress, without seeing the name?

Using shots from the game, see if you can identify the product without the company name. Some are easier than others.

