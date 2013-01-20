Can You Identify Logos When The Words Are Removed?

Christina Austin
Lucky Strike logo no name

Photo: Logo quiz app

We recently heard about an upscale British department store that has asked popular brands to create logos that exclude their names, thus reducing “visual clutter.” This got us to thinking, are brand names really necessary on a logo?Some brands, like Apple, are instantly recognisable from a simple image — no words necessary. Other brands are completely reliant on the names in their logos.

We’ve consulted the Logo Quiz game in the iTunes App Store to gather images of brands whose logos may be tricky to identify without the name of the company printed across it.

Which channel is this?

Discovery Channel

Look familiar?

Bridgestone

This product may have an extra tax on it in some states ...

Lucky Strike

Thirsty?

Aquafina

Here's an easy one ...

Foster's

Does this ring a bell?

Hummer

In the mood to go to the beach?

You can wear a Roxy bathing suit

Here's another gimme ...

...a United aeroplane.

This logo bears no relation to the product ...

Put on a Northface jacket.

Look familiar?

Porsche

How about this one?

Goodyear

This should be easy ...

Grab a Guiness

In the same industry as a couple other companies on this list...

Firestone

Everyone uses this product ...

Post It notes

What's the bottom line?

Texas Instruments

Does this one look familiar?

Sony Ericsson

For your face...

Olay beauty products

Easy.

Harley Davidson

How about this one?

Chevron

Any child of the '90s knows this company well ...

AOL

Bears no relation to the product whatsoever ...

Huge brand, non-obvious logo.

Intel

A pick-me-up ...

Nescafé

Another retailer...

Quiksilver

And perhaps the trickiest one on the list ...

Citroën cars

In the mood for another logo quiz?

LOGO QUIZ: Can You Identify These Brands When Their Names Are Stripped Out?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.