REVIEW: Logitech's New Solar-Powered Keyboard

Photo: Logitech

I spent some time putting Logitech’s Wireless Solar Keyboard K760 through its paces, and I’ll never change a Bluetooth keyboard battery again.The device is a full-size keyboard that can work with any Bluetooth-enabled computer or tablet, with one major addition – it’s got a (very unobtrusive) solar array above the keys to keep the whole thing charged and ready to go.



When was the last time you harnessed the power of the sun?!

And it’s not just sunlight – the keyboard can be charged up by even the ambient light in your home. In short, you’ll pretty much never have to worry about the battery dying here.

The keyboard can be paired with up to three devices at a time, switching back and forth among them with a simple keystroke. And if you have doubts about the current life of the battery, press the battery life indicator key to light up an LED to give you a look into the battery status. A green light means you don’t have a worry in the world.

Outside of these features, it behaves almost exactly like Apple’s wireless Bluetooth keyboard – a perfectly capable writing tool for word processing of any length.

The bottom line: I wholeheartedly recommend this keyboard for anyone tired of changing out batteries all the time. You’re not about to save the planet by using a solar-powered keyboard, but with the problem of the dying battery solved, you’ll end up saving money and time.

It’s available on Logitech’s site for $80 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.