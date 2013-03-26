If North Korea's Military Is A Joke, This Logitech Mouse Must Be The Punchline

No one’s saying that nuclear-armed North Korea isn’t dangerous, but the state of their equipment doesn’t exactly strike fear into hearts around the world.



Take a recent photo from the hermit kingdom. As Washington Post’s Max Fisher observes:

Now, it’s possible that this computer – encased in a giant metal box, looking very retro – does something amazing. But note some of the environmental details: the dining room chair, the consumer desktop keyboard and Logitech mouse. None of those really scream “advanced military computing technology” so much as they suggest “we should put an old Dell in this metal box to show to Dear Leader.”

Of course, even crappy old computer can set off a bomb.

