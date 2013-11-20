Here's The Game Controller For IPhone That You've Always Wanted

Logitech

has unveiled a brand new iOS 7 game controller. Called the Logitech PowerShell Controller + Battery, the device will be compatible with the iPhone 5S, iPhone 5, and iPod Touch (5th generation).

Insert your Apple item into the opening to unlock the gamepad’s arsenal of features. The Powershell doubles the battery life while the form factor does not block access to the iPhone or iPod’s various buttons.

Equipped with analogue game controls that will provide a console-style gaming experience, the games will take full advantage of the platform. It also has a built in battery pack, so you can charge up your phone as you play games.

Gamers will not need to remove batteries from their respective cases to be charged. Also, phone features such as making calls, volume adjustments ,etc. still work well while housed in the controller. Special software does not need to be installed on the controller and will not be limited to a small selection of games.

The Logitech Powershell Controller + Battery will cost $US99 and will ship December of this year.

