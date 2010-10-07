Another Ugly Google TV Remote -- This One Costs $130

Logitech just revealed its lineup of hardware for the forthcoming Google TV.



Its primary offering is the Revue — a $300 box and keyboard combo.

But, if you want to upgrade you can spend $130 on the Logitech Mini Control. It has a small keyboard, a swirly wheel, and other controls. It costs a stunning $129.99.

We suppose some people will want to shell out for this thing, but it’s hard to see why. The iPod Touch works with the Logitech system. That means if you wanted to spend an extra $100 you could get a much nicer remote with many more functions.

Both Logitech controllers are pretty ugly and complicated, not too unlike the Sony Google TV remote we saw earlier.

Logitech is also offering a video camera for $150 which would allow video chat on the TV through Google TV.

And here's the Revue, with keyboard remote.

