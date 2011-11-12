Logitech Gives Up On Google TV, Says It 'Cost Us Dearly'

Logitech’s CEO Guerrino De Luca said Google TV wasn’t ready for launch when it came out and said he has no plans to produce another Google TV set-top box.



De Luca said Google TV was “beta software” when it launched, according to a report by The Verge.

He made the comments at the company’s annual analyst day. Here’s what he told investors:

To make the long story short, we thought we had invented [sliced] bread and we just made them. [We made a commitment to] just build a lot because we expected everybody to line up for Christmas and buy these boxes [at] $300 […] that was a big mistake.

The company’s Google TV plans, plus some “miscues” in Europe, the Middle East and Africa cost the company over $100 million in operating profit, according to the CEO.

De Luca said Google TV would have a chance in the future, but it would be a “grandchild” of the current version that would do it.

