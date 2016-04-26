This retro screen was constructed from a wall of 160 keyboards

Logitech created a screen out of a ‘wall of keyboards’ to tell a video game-inspired story at their booth at this year’s PAX East gaming conference.
Constructed out of 160 keyboards to be precise, the short video features a plot arc that resembles the narrative of a typical retro video game. The keyboards’ multi-coloured keys perfectly resemble the blocky pixel style of 8-bit games too.
At the end of the day it’s still a Logitech promotional video, but syncing up all the keyboards is an impressive feat nonetheless; who knows, this could be the beginning of a new series.
