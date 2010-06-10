Logic Gates: The Next Phase Of High-Frequency Trading

After visiting Lime Brokerage last week, we discovered that a handful of companies have been experimenting with logic gate arrays and trading platforms.

Before we go a sentence further, let’s clear up what a logic gate array is. Well, it’s an bunch of logic gates. What are logic gates? Wikipedia gives the following definition:



A logic gate performs a logical operation on one or more logic inputs and produces a single logic output. The logic normally performed is Boolean logic and is most commonly found in digital circuits. Logic gates are primarily implemented electronically using diodes or transistors, but can also be constructed using electromagnetic relays (relay logic), fluidic logic, pneumatic logic, optics, molecules, or even mechanical elements.

Photo: www.ee.surrey.ac.uk

Essentially, what that means in English is that it’ll take an input, perform a task, and spit out an answer in a very straightforward fashion. If you’ve taken a science or computer science class in college, you’ve dealt with logic operators like AND/OR/XOR.

But even more simply put, what this will enable companies to do is throw one particular algorithm on a single chip. All that chip does is process the algorithm millions of times per second. It’s like have an entire computer dedicated to peforming literally ONE TASK, like crunching numbers or piping in data from a market.

So imagine having a chip and its only job is to process data. And then another chip that takes that data and shoves it into another chip whose job is to run an algorithm against it constantly. We now have an array of logic gates working harder and faster than any current computer out there.

It will take high-frequency trading into the range of nanoseconds as opposed to microseconds or milliseconds. Think about that for a minute. We’re talking one billionth of a second, here.

Right now, there are a handful of companies working on logic gate chips in the fields of cryptography, finance, science, and mathematics. Their applications aren’t practical in day-to-day activities yet but the military and U.S. government is exploring how logic gate arrays and programmable field arrays (same kind of stuff) can help meet their needs and have begun to show interest in the field.

So, to summarize, in five years, we’re going to have light speed trading. Humans aren’t going to have to adapt to this new technology or risk being left in the dust. Markets worldwide are becoming more electronic every year and eventually, if history is any sort of benchmark, we will no longer be needed.

