Biologists are reviving a species that's been on the endangered list since 1996

The Loggerhead turtle was put on the IUCN endangered species list in 1996 and biologists in Italy are working to help revive the sea turtles. Loggerhead sea turtle eggs can change gender depending on the outside temperature, and higher global temperatures are rendering a majority of the eggs female.

