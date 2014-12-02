A Company Raised $1 Million To Make A Fancy Ring. It Might Be The Worst Product Ever Made

After raising nearly one million dollars on Kickstarter, the LogBar ring is now being touted as having one of the “most disastrous product launches of all time” according to Snazzy Labs, which reviews products on YouTube.

The product, a ring that acts as a wearable device that lets you control everything from your texts to your home appliances using hand gesture commands, doesn’t even work.

This video by Snazzy Labs documents the failure of the LogBar ring, from “the bulky size to the requirement that users actively have the app open to use it — negating any time-saving benefits the smartring might confer,” The Daily Dot reports. The video is called “Worst Product Ever Made.”

Snazzy Labs points out almost immediately that the size of the ring is laughably big.

And comes with a charger that isn’t wireless, as it was initially described as being:

The software only works 5-10% of the time, Snazzy Labs says.

Watch the entire video below (and stay far away from this product!)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.