New York Giants player who tackled Dak Prescott leading to the horrific broken leg just months before possible free agency, hopes the QB 'gets $500 million'

Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Logan Ryan tackles Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season after suffering a brutal ankle injury against the New York Giants on Sunday.

The injury comes at an especially terrible time for Prescott, as he was working on signing a new contract with the Cowboys in the coming offseason that likely would have been one of the richest in sports.

After the game, Giants defender Logan Ryan, who tackled Prescott on the play that left him injured, said he hoped Prescott signed for $US500 million when he came back.

After tucking and running with the ball in the third quarter, Prescott was brought down by Giants defender Logan Ryan. It was a clean, legal tackle, but Prescott came down awkwardly and left his right ankle in tatters.

For Prescott, the injury comes at a brutal time, as he was playing out the season on a franchise tag â€” a one-year contract at a set rate. His representatives and the Cowboys have been negotiating a long-term deal to avoid free agency or another season on the franchise tag.

Now with his injury, the hundreds of millions of dollars that Prescott could have signed for are up in the air, to no fault of his own.

Ryan, who tackled Prescott, said he felt terrible after the game and made the case that the injury should not affect Prescott’s next deal.

“First and foremost, the worst thing that happened today was the Dak injury,” Ryan said after the game. “I mean, it’s bigger than football. I feel terrible. It was a routine football play. Look, I study a lot. I thought this game would come down to me and Dak. I know it’s a team game, but my job in this game plan was to make it tough on Dak. He made it really tough on us. He’s a hell of a player. He’s got a lot better in his reads. He’s got a really good arm. He was tearing it up there. He was making it hard on me. That’s why this sucks.

“You have a guy who â€” I’m in a similar position. He’s scratching and clawing with one year on his deal to try to get rewarded and try to do the right thing. He’s trying to show up for work and trying to lead his team and trying to get a lucrative contract and had to come out and prove it this year. For him to come out here and get this type of injury, that’s why I feel like that. Dak, I hope he gets $US500 million when he comes back. He deserves it. He’s a hell of a quarterback.”

"The worst thing that happened today was the Dak injury, bigger than football… I hope he gets 500 million when he comes back, he deserves it" Logan Ryan says he "feels sick" about the injury to Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/jwEy03GQlV — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 12, 2020

Logan repeated his call for Dak to get paid on Twitter after the game.

Wishing @dak a speedy recovery. I hate the injuries that come with the game. Not fair. He’s a hell of a competitor and an elite QB. Can’t wait to see him come back stronger and get that 500M he deserves. Nothing but Respect — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) October 12, 2020

Football is a brutal sport, and injuries are a part of the game, but some hurt more than others. If Prescott can make a full recovery and get the contract he deserves heading into next season, it will make this one hurt a little less than it does right now.

