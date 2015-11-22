Notorious Vine star Logan Paul performs 17 throwback songs from his mum's car

This past summer, I profiled a Vine star named Logan Paul — a good-looking 20-year-old who wants to blow past his internet fame and become a mainstream celebrity.



Logan started out making 6-second videos on Vine, but now reaches his millions and millions (and millions) of fans across all social platforms, like Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter.



… and YouTube, where just today Logan dropped a new video called “Music Changes You,” where he and 2 buddies perform 17 throwback songs in his mum’s car. Favourite tunes include Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” (see the gif above) and Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

Logan emailed me about it at 5a.m. — 2a.m. in LA, where he lives. Here’s the video in full.

“I literally threw this up 5 minutes ago,” he said.

This doesn’t surprise me. If there’s one thing I learned Logan and his Vine-famous crew, it’s that they work around the clock making sure they’re producing high-quality content.

“Music Changes You” is a take on another popular YouTube trio’s trope. Check out SketchShe’s stuff here.

Here are our favourite moments from Logan’s new video:



And this shot of the group dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Dead and Gone.”



And of course, everyone’s favourite ASPCA commercial. Grab the tissues.

