Logan Paul said Shane Dawson is 'cracking under the pressure' of being cancelled

Shane Dawson, Logan Paul / YouTube Logan Paul knows something of what Shane Dawson is going through right now.

Logan Paul has said his piece about the latest round of cancelings on YouTube.

In the Impaulsive podcast, Paul said he could see why people had a problem with Shane Dawson’s old content.

He also said he has a particular interest in stories like these because of his own past mistakes.

While he could not condone Dawson’s past videos featuring blackface, pedophilia jokes, and racial slurs, he said he wishes him well because he’s “going through it” right now.

Logan Paul spoke about the latest drama taking the YouTube community by storm and the creators who have abandoned the platform after being called out for their mistakes.

Paul said on the Impaulsive podcast that he has a particular interest in cases where people get cancelled on the internet because it happened to him when he filmed a dead body in Japan’s suicide forest.

“Coming from a dude who was cancelled in a big way, probably one of the biggest ways ever, I am semi-invested into these stories about X, Y, Z getting cancelled,” he said. “Because I’m curious what the cancel culture looks like, how people will bounce back, what they’re being cancelled for, if it’s warranted, etc. I have my own opinions.”

Paul said he didn’t really care about the drama currently surrounding Shane Dawson, which has been dubbed “Karmageddon.”The backlash started with clips circulating on social media of Dawson making jokes about pedophilia and sexualizing children and animals, dressing in blackface, and using racial slurs, then escalated to him being called out by Hollywood royalty and being the subject of an explosive takedown video by Tati Westbrook.

“I never watched him, never have,” said Paul. “Don’t really know much about him other than he low-key kind of trashed my brother. And me.”

Paul was referring to the lengthy series Dawson filmed in 2019 where he tried to get to the bottom of his theory about whether Jake Paul was a sociopath.

‘I don’t know how much coming back there is from this’

Paul said Dawson’s “weird sexualization of young children and animals” meant the current situation was probably worse than what he did in Japan.

He said this was partly because people understood that he could grow into a better person, while Dawson’s history is haunting him in such a way the community probably won’t be able to forgive him.

“Although Shane was younger when he did these things, he’s an adult now and there’s less room to grow,” Paul said. “I don’t know if people are as willing to listen to his change because they see what they see now and it’s hard to separate that.”

Paul, perhaps more than any creator, knows that people can change. But he said he wasn’t sure Dawson would be able to move on from what he’s being labelled as now.

“This one is bad,” he said. “I don’t know how much coming back there is from this.”

Screenshot YouTube/shane Shane Dawson and Jake Paul.

‘He’s going through it in a major way’

Paul said it was “interesting” to see the people who once criticised him being in the firing line, including Dawson and Jenna Marbles who also recently quit YouTube after facing criticism about problematic jokes in her past. He said they are “cracking under the pressure completely, and giving up.”

“I think it’s an immense definition of character what you do when you’re cancelled,” he said. “It will be interesting to see what Shane Dawson does next.”

He said he’s slightly concerned for Dawson’s wellbeing because he knows he’s “a bit more fragile mentally when nothing’s happening.”

“When you’re getting cancelled, and the weight of the world is on your shoulders, and everyone’s spitting on you and saying hurtful s— … he’s going through it right now,” he said. “He’s going through it in a major way.”

Although he could not condone Dawson’s “weird creepy past with pedophilia” and “the cumming on the cat thing,” he wished him strength in getting through this time.

“This too shall pass,” he said. “Hang on and find a way to just improve and get better.”

Speaking on Marbles, Paul said her intentions of now upsetting anyone with her content was unrealistic.

“If you sign up to make videos on the internet, you’re going to piss someone off,” he said. “F— who you are, it’s impossible to make everyone happy. It sucks that she’s gone this route because she gave up.”

