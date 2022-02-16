Controversial YouTube star Logan Paul said he’s seriously considering running for president

Logan and his brother Jake have both previously said they want to run for president. Impaulsive podcast via YouTube

Logan Paul said in a podcast episode that he wants to run for president when he’s 35.

Paul said he would achieve some ‘seriously good’ things if elected.

This is not the first time that Paul, 24, has hinted that he wants to run for president.

Controversial YouTube star Logan Paul has said he is seriously considering running for president in a future election.

Paul, who is 24 years old, said in an episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast posted on February 15 that he thought he’d run when he turns 35, the minimum age required by Article II of the US Consitution to be eligible.

The Ohio-born YouTuber has more than 23 million subscribers and has been involved in several controversies across his career, including receiving widespread backlash for filming a purported dead body in Japan’s so-called “suicide forest” in 2017. He subsequently apologized and pivoted to podcasting and boxing, and has largely regained his following.

During the podcast, Paul discussed potential plans to sue boxer Floyd Mayweather over a dispute regarding payment for a fight that took place in June 2021. Following a brief conversation about whether society benefits the rich, Paul said, “I really do think I’m going to make a run for president when I’m 35.”

When asked by his manager Jeff Levin, who also appeared on the podcast, what his first policy would be, Paul replied, “I don’t know. I have to do more research but I think I could do some seriously good shit that is so necessary and in my head feels inevitable, but someone has to do it.”

Levin responded by saying he could see Paul becoming president but that 35 would be too “early” to run.

“Impaulsive” co-host Mike Majlak then asked if Paul would consider choosing him as his running mate, but Paul turned him down, saying, “No, because you can’t run.”

The comments were largely met with a negative reaction on social media, with many comparing the announcement to Kanye West’s 2020 presidential campaign, which became a subject of ridicule and memes online.

This is not the first time that Paul has claimed he will stand for president. In 2019, Paul posted a clip on Twitter from Joe Rogan’s podcast that discussed what Paul’s future might look like.

In the clip, comedian Tim Dillion can be heard saying, “I will make Logan Paul president. He’s a smart guy. He will run. YouTubers are going to have millions of dollars, millions of fans, and no skills when they’re all 40.”

Paul responded by sharing the clip on Twitter with the caption, “I’ll do it.” Most commenters under the tweet appeared to assume Paul was making a joke, writing “lol” or posting laughing emojis.

Paul’s younger brother and fellow YouTuber Jake Paul also claimed he and Logan had plans to run for president in 2032, when Logan would be 37, in an interview with sports YouTube channel “Overtime” in July 2021. He said, “We’re still figuring it out. I might be president, he might. I think we’re gonna flip a coin and see who gets to be the president versus vice president.”

At the time, Jake’s claims did not appear to be taken seriously. One top comment with 150 likes, said, “Fate of America relies on a coin flip,” with a laughing emoji, while another said, “Jake is such a troll it’s so funny.”

