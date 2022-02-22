5 marketing stunts Logan Paul used to promote his energy drink, which sold out within hours of launching

Logan Paul launched a hydration drink called PRIME in January.

YouTuber Logan Paul announced he was launching his own sports drink in a YouTube video on January 4, 2022, alongside his former YouTube rival KSI , whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji.

The pair announced in an Instagram livestream that they were now business partners, teaming up to launch PRIME, a “hydration drink” that comes in five flavors. The PRIME website states that it took Paul and Olatunji just under a year and a “multi-hundred person team” to create the product.

Logan Paul, who has 23 million YouTube subscribers, has a history of controversy, most notably receiving widespread backlash for filming a purported dead body in Japan’s so-called “suicide forest” in 2017. Following criticism, he apologized and became involved in boxing, as well as launching a successful podcast called “Impaulsive.”

When PRIME became available to buy on January 8, it was an instant success. Paul tweeted later that day saying it had sold out within a matter of hours.

To promote the product, Paul released a series of dramatic advertising videos, and was met with accusations that he faked a stunt involving a monkey to sell the drink, which he denied.

Here is a timeline of the marketing stunts Paul uploaded to promote PRIME, all within the space of a single month.