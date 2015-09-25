13 Vines that prove Logan Paul is the most athletic Vine star in the world

Vine star Logan Paul has ridden bulls, sprinted into oncoming traffic, and even wowed crowds in New York City by doing the splits all over town.
And all of this in six seconds or less.
The 20-year-old college dropout turned internet sensation has racked up over 8 million followers on Vine, thanks in no small part to his athletic prowess, which includes crazy back flips and some well-defined abs.
When Tech Insider selected our list of the top 50 people on the internet right now, Paul was among our top ten picks.
Check out 13 of our favourite physical feats from Vine star Logan Paul.
Vine Embed:
https://vine.co/v/eIMLmZHDdtz/embed/simple
Width: 600px
Height: 600px
Vine Embed:
https://vine.co/v/epKKLlVtH1q/embed/simple
Width: 600px
Height: 600px
This Vine of Logan dashing and rolling over speeding cars save a cat has been looped more than 35 million times.
Vine Embed:
https://vine.co/v/er3BDeABOTK/embed/simple
Width: 600px
Height: 600px
Looks like Paul has a thing for running into traffic. (In these videos, there has been some editing ... but no stunt doubles.)
Vine Embed:
https://vine.co/v/O1AwluM75wd/embed/simple
Width: 600px
Height: 600px
Check out this video from Paul's senior year of high school, when he was just learning how to backflip.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/4NZ_KOg5Nu/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/4AaLvbg5Ai/embed/
Width: 658px
Vine Embed:
https://vine.co/v/MMYZxwV1Oh0/embed/simple
Width: 600px
Height: 600px
Vine Embed:
https://vine.co/v/OADhHbITFAM/embed/simple
Width: 600px
Height: 600px
Vine Embed:
https://vine.co/v/M06vpEUDtpx/embed/simple
Width: 600px
Height: 600px
Vine Embed:
https://vine.co/v/MUdwnLtdTlZ/embed/simple
Width: 600px
Height: 600px
Vine Embed:
https://vine.co/v/Mimmuughh9K/embed/simple
Width: 600px
Height: 600px
Vine Embed:
https://vine.co/v/hQeb9I5axAP/embed/simple
Width: 600px
Height: 600px
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.