13 Vines that prove Logan Paul is the most athletic Vine star in the world

Vine star Logan Paul has ridden bulls, sprinted into oncoming traffic, and even wowed crowds in New York City by doing the splits all over town.

And all of this in six seconds or less.

The 20-year-old college dropout turned internet sensation has racked up over 8 million followers on Vine, thanks in no small part to his athletic prowess, which includes crazy back flips and some well-defined abs.

When Tech Insider selected our list of the top 50 people on the internet right now, Paul was among our top ten picks.

Check out 13 of our favourite physical feats from Vine star Logan Paul.

This summer, Paul made headlines with this insane Vine of him doing the splits. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/eIMLmZHDdtz/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px He's also got some great dance moves. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/epKKLlVtH1q/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px This Vine of Logan dashing and rolling over speeding cars save a cat has been looped more than 35 million times. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/er3BDeABOTK/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px Looks like Paul has a thing for running into traffic. (In these videos, there has been some editing ... but no stunt doubles.) Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/O1AwluM75wd/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px Check out this video from Paul's senior year of high school, when he was just learning how to backflip. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4NZ_KOg5Nu/embed/ Width: 658px If you're looking to workout like Paul does, check out this video of his gym routine. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4AaLvbg5Ai/embed/ Width: 658px Even when he's sweating it at the gym, Paul's Vines are still entertaining. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/MMYZxwV1Oh0/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px He's still working on perfecting his surf game. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/OADhHbITFAM/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px But he seems to have bull riding down. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/M06vpEUDtpx/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px Roller skating too. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/MUdwnLtdTlZ/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px Don't try to recreate this Vine at home. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/Mimmuughh9K/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px Paul even turns this failed kiss into an opportunity to flex. Check out his push-up skills. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/hQeb9I5axAP/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px Of course, there's always room for improvement. Even for a Vine star like Paul. Vine Embed: https://vine.co/v/OnWvdVK6iBO/embed/simple Width: 600px Height: 600px

