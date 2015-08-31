Vine star Logan Paul chose to leave his mark on NYC in a very interesting way

Caroline Moss/Tech Insider Logan Paul trying to deflate an inflatable football back in July.

Last month I profiled Logan Paul, a 20-year-old from Ohio who dropped out of college and moved to Hollywood in an attempt to become a super-famous celebrity.

He’s already a star on the 6-second video platform Vine, where he has 8.4 million followers and makes hundreds of thousands of dollars a year creating and starring in sponsored clips for big brands like Best Buy and Pepsi.

Between acting classes, shooting commercials, and going on auditions for movies and television shows, Logan still creates new Vines all of the time, usually in the comfort of his own apartment (a complex on Vine Street in Los Angeles.)

But sometimes Logan switches up the scene, like when he chose to leave his mark on the Big Apple in a very unusual way during his last visit to the city.

It’s not just one split, though. Logan showed off his gymnastics moves all over the great city of New York.



Physical comedy is Logan’s bread and butter, so it’s not surprising this YouTube compilation video of all of his splits has nearly one million views while the Vine above has over 7 million loops as of this post.

