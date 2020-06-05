Logan Paul demanded an apology from Yahoo after it mistakenly used a photo of him in a story about his brother's looting charge

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images To be clear: Jake Paul (left) and Logan Paul (right).

Logan Paul tweeted out a screenshot from a story on the Yahoo! Finance website about his brother Jake’s looting charges.

He said that he wanted an apology because the publication had mistakenly used a photo of him instead.

“i demand an apology @yahoo,” he tweeted.

Paul has been praised for speaking up about the Black Lives Matter movement and calling out his own privilege as a white man.

His brother Jake, meanwhile, was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly after videos emerged of him present at looting incident in Scottsdale.

Paul has been praised for the passionate speech he made on the recent Impaulsive podcast episode about anti-racism, where he told white people to “acknowledge and weaponize your privilege.”

In the episode, which was titled “America is racist,” he said he was embarrassed it had taken him 25 years to realise it’s not enough to be “not racist.”

“You have to be anti-racist,” he said. “You condemn those who feign superiority because of the colour of their skin.”

Fans and critics alike commended him for his words in the two-minute clip, which ended with Paul naming some of the black people who tragically lost their lives at the hands of police officers.

“On behalf of Breonna Taylor, we must change. On behalf of Ahmaud Arbery, we must advance,” he said. “And on behalf of George Floyd, and the hundreds of others who have been unjustly murdered in this country, we must evolve.”

Jake, meanwhile, was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly yesterday after videos emerged on social media of him and his friends attending a looting incident at a Scottsdale mall. He initially denied the accusations in a statement, saying that the group were there to “peacefully protest one of the most horrid injustices our country has ever seen.”

However, he received a great deal of criticism for filming in the area at all, taking attention away from the protests which were largely peaceful, according to an Associated Press report.

Footage also showed one looter hand him a bottle of vodka from P.F. Chang’s.

Jake denied the allegations again in a seven minute fundraiser video on his channel, where he described himself as an “easy target.”

“I will continue to document things that I think need to be shared with America,” he said. “If along that process people want to accuse me of things that they know I’m not doing because my name is Jake Paul, then so be it.”

