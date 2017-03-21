The director of 'Logan' delivered a brutal critique of big-budget superhero movies

R-rated “Logan,” Hugh Jackman’s final Wolverine blockbuster, really pushes the emotional boundaries of what a Hollywood superhero movie can be, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that director James Mangold isn’t a huge fan of cookie-cutter flicks.

Still, his send-up of tentpole movies on a recent episode of the podcast “The Business” is notable because it deftly distills the problem many feel with big-budget films this days, especially superhero ones.

“Tentpole movies in general, they are not movies, generally, they are bloated exercises in two-hour trailers for another movie they are going to sell you in two years,” Mangold said. “There are so many characters that each character gets an arch of about six and a half minutes at best, and I’m not exaggerating. You take 120 minutes, you take 45 of it for action, what are you left with, divide it by six characters, you have the character arc of Elmer Fudd in a Warner Brothers cartoon. That formula is empty for me.”

And Mangold isn’t just talking about the studios trying to mimic Marvel’s success with lesser material. “If I’m going to insult other movies I’m going to do it with a big broom,” he said. “I’m going to say that this is endemic. I’d say if you’re just going to look at Marvel’s grosses and somehow make their movies free of this kind of criticism that’s not fair.”

Mangold is certainly in a position to criticise.

“Logan” is remarkable in balancing big-budget action with a human drama that has some critics calling it the best superhero movie ever. It took huge risks and ultimately landed with audiences in a palpable way.

Here's a rundown of what critics are saying about the film.

