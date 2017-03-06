'Logan' has the biggest March opening at the box office ever for an R-rated movie

Audiences came in droves over the weekend to see Hugh Jackman’s final, and most dramatic, performance as Wolverine in “Logan.”
The movie took in an estimated $US85.3 million, according to Exhibitor Relations, setting the record for the biggest-ever R-rated opening weekend at the box office in March. The movie, a 20th Century Fox release, passes previous record-holder, “300,” which opened at $US70.8 million back in 2007.
With a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critics gushed over the seriousness and long-awaited violence that suited the comic character. After the movie took in a hefty $US33.1 million on Friday (plus $US9.5 million in Thursday preview receipts), the movie then earned $US31.2 million on Saturday — only a minuscule 6% dip in sales.
The $US85.3 million weekend total is the 5th highest opening all-time for an R-rated movie, jumping over the 2015 release, “Fifty Shades of Grey” ($US85.1 million).
Coming in second place is the Jordan Peele horror “Get Out,” which followed its big $US33 million opening weekend last week with a $US26.1 million second week. That’s just a 26% drop, an incredible hold for any movie, but even more so for a horror, which usually flatline after opening weekend.
“Get Out,” released by Universal and produced by horror titan Blumhouse Productions, has earned close to $US80 million to date in its theatrical run on a $US4.5 million production budget.
NOW WATCH: The ‘Trash Dove’ has become one of the hottest memes of 2017 — here’s what it means
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.