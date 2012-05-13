Here's The Super-Cool Transparent TV Concept From The German Company Apple Might Buy

Apple is rumoured to be in talks to acquire Loewe AG, a small German manufacturer of high-end TVs and audio equipment.



Loewe’s products look really slick–Apple-like.

The one everyone’s buzzing about, though, is the transparent TV below.

This concept, designed by Michael Friebe, does not appear to be in Loewe’s current product catalogue (we’re not sure it’s actually for sale–anyone know?)

But it certainly is cool looking. And it also resembles the “sheet of glass” concepts that analysts have discussed with respect to the forthcoming Apple TV.

The Loewe Invisio (concept)

Photo: Michael Friebe

