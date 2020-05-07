Senator who dumped shares after coronavirus briefing reportedly got a $9 million payout as she left the publicly traded company run by her husband

- Sen. Kelly Loeffler received a $US9 million payout when she left Intercontinental Exchange, a publicly traded company run by her husband, according to The New York Times.
- Loeffler’s opponent in the Republican primary, Rep. Doug Collins, has criticised the senator’s actions and is leading her in a GOP poll.
- The Georgia senator touted her private plane in a recent campaign ad and volunteered it to bring home Georgians who are stranded because of the coronavirus.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler received more than $US9 million when she left Intercontinental Exchange to fill an empty Senate seat, according to a report from The New York Times.
Loeffler came under scrutiny in April after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that she sold millions of dollars worth of stock after receiving a confidential Senate coronavirus briefing. She said the shares were sold by third-party managers, but she later divested from individual stocks over the controversy, saying that it “isn’t worth the distraction.”
The $US9 million from Intercontinental Exchange, a publicly traded company whose CEO is Loeffler’s husband, is likely to fuel further questions about Loeffler’s wealth. The payout included a $US7.8 million stake in Bakkt, an Intercontinental-owned cryptocurrency company, according to The New York Times report.
Loeffler was “instrumental in the launch and growth of that company,” an Intercontinental Exchange spokesman told Business Insider in a statement. “We admire Kelly’s decision to serve her country in the U.S. Senate and did not want to discourage that willingness to serve.”
A spokesperson for Loeffler said she “left millions in equity compensation behind to serve in public office” and that “she brings unparalleled business experience to helping solve our nation’s challenges at a time when we need to rebuild our economy and restore jobs.”
Loeffler, the wealthiest member of the Senate, is trailing her primary opponent, Rep. Doug Collins, in a GOP poll after the controversial trades last month.
She touted her private plane in a recent campaign ad and volunteered it to bring home Georgians who were stranded because of the coronavirus. The ad said she donated her Senate salary – about $US174,000 per year – to coronavirus relief.
