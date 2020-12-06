A liberal PAC is running ads that call Republican Sens. Loeffler and Perdue 'the Grinches of Georgia'

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images US Sens. Davi Perdue and Kelly Loeffler speaks to the crowd of supporters during a ‘Defend the Majority’ rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agriculture Centre on November 19, 2020.

A liberal Political Action Committee in Georgia is running an advertisement in Georgia that compare Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to the Grinch.

Both Perdue and Loeffler are in the middle of a heated runoff campaign between their two Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The ad hones in on allegations that both Perdue and Loeffler made stock trades based on information they received as lawmakers about the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A left-leaning Political Action Committee is targeting Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in a new television commercial that compares both GOP lawmakers to the Grinch.

Both Loeffler and Perdue are embattled in heated special elections, triggered when neither they nor their Democratic challengers, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectictively, secured enough votes to be declared a clear winner in their races.

The PAC behind the ad, MeidasTouch, said in a tweet that the ad will air “multiple times” during the Sunday night debate between Warnock and Loeffler. The tweet also sought donations to help support the PAC run the advertisement.

“Their stockings were stuffed from the stocks that they sold when they heard COVID was coming before we were told,” the ad says. “They sold shares in casinos, airlines, T.J. Maxx and invested in drugs and in medical masks.”

As The Hill noted, both Loeffler and Perdue had been accused earlier this year of making changes to their investment portfolios based on information about the coronavirus some lawmakers received during a Senate members-only intel meeting.

How Loeffler and Perdue stole from you! Vote out the #GrinchesOfGeorgia! pic.twitter.com/vAZo0G1laQ — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) December 5, 2020

Loeffler has denied any wrongdoing and a Perdue has said that he didn’t attend the intel meeting, as The Hill noted. According to The Washington Post, Loeffler said her controversial trades were made by an investment company and Perdue said his trades were made by an independent adviser, according to The Washington Post.

While Perdue and Loeffler weren’t the only senators to come under scrutiny for their investments, their activities have drawn continued scrutiny as part of their contentious ongoing runoff races, as The Washington Post noted. The Justice Department has closed its investigations into both Perdue and Loeffler’s coronavirus-related stock trades, according to The Post report.

If the Democrats win both run-off races in Georgia, the Senate majority will be split between Democrats and Republicans 50-50. But, if Republicans win just one of the two races in the state, the GOP will continue to hold the power in the Senate, creating a significant roadblock for the Democrat-controlled House and president-elect Joe Biden, also a Democrat.

Biden unexpectedly beat President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia, though Trump, who has not accepted the results, reportedly called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning in another longshot attempt to overturn the election results.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.