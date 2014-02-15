Dan Loeb Bought 10 Million Shares Of BlackBerry

Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, who runs $US14 billion Third Point LLC, disclosed a huge stake in Blackberry Ltd.

In his fund’s latest 13F filing, Third Point held 10 million shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2013.

BBRY shares closed at $US8.98 today, but are up 3% in after-hours trading.

Hedge funds only have to disclose their long equity holdings in these securities filings. Also, keep in mind 13Fs are filed 45 days after the end of each quarter.

