Video shows the tense moment a California police officer saved a man in a wheelchair from being hit by an oncoming train

Kelly McLaughlin
Lodi Police DepartmentThe man Lodi Police Officer Erika Urrea saved in Lodi, California.
  • Lodi Police Officer Erika Urrea saved a 66-year-old man in a wheelchair from being hit by an oncoming train in Lodi, California, on Wednesday.
  • Body camera footage from the incident shows Urrea driving in the area, and stopping when she saw the man’s wheelchair had apparently gotten stuck on the railroad tracks.
  • According to a statement from the police department posted on Facebook, Urrea saw the train was approaching and immediately jumped into action.
  • As the train neared, Urrea first tried to move the wheelchair, then pulled the man from the wheelchair and out of the way of harm.
  • The man sustained a leg injury in the incident, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
  • “Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today. We are extremely proud of Officer Erika Urrea and her heroism,” the police department said.
  • Watch video of Urrea’s actions below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.