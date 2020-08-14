Video shows the tense moment a California police officer saved a man in a wheelchair from being hit by an oncoming train

Lodi Police DepartmentThe man Lodi Police Officer Erika Urrea saved in Lodi, California.
- Lodi Police Officer Erika Urrea saved a 66-year-old man in a wheelchair from being hit by an oncoming train in Lodi, California, on Wednesday.
- Body camera footage from the incident shows Urrea driving in the area, and stopping when she saw the man’s wheelchair had apparently gotten stuck on the railroad tracks.
- According to a statement from the police department posted on Facebook, Urrea saw the train was approaching and immediately jumped into action.
- As the train neared, Urrea first tried to move the wheelchair, then pulled the man from the wheelchair and out of the way of harm.
- The man sustained a leg injury in the incident, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
- “Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today. We are extremely proud of Officer Erika Urrea and her heroism,” the police department said.
- Watch video of Urrea’s actions below.
