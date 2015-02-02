Loctite's hilarious Super Bowl ad just put the company on the map

Ashley Lutz

Loctite’s first-ever Super Bowl ad succeeded in getting people to talk about the brand.

The super glue brand’s spot featured a variety of people in fanny packs dancing and using Loctite to fix things.

At the end, a couple says “Loctite saved our marriage.”

People thought the ad was hilarious.

Here’s the full commercial:

