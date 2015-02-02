Loctite's hilarious Super Bowl ad just put the company on the map

Loctite’s first-ever Super Bowl ad succeeded in getting people to talk about the brand.
The super glue brand’s spot featured a variety of people in fanny packs dancing and using Loctite to fix things.
At the end, a couple says “Loctite saved our marriage.”
People thought the ad was hilarious.
I can’t stop replaying that loctite commercial
— Miranda Burke (@mirandaburkke) February 2, 2015
Best commercial of #SB49 ? #Loctite FTW!!!!
— Joe ‘J’ Scarborough (@StudioJPro) February 2, 2015
Loctite commercial best of super bowl so far.. #theopenertv #bestofthebest http://t.co/TrY4jaE3Ze
— Nick Sampson (@ItsBigNick) February 2, 2015
Here’s the full commercial:
