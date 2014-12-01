Lockout Laws Will Be Lifted In Sydney For NYE To Prevent Curfew Stampede

Getty/Jeremy Ng

The New South Wales government will give Sydney pubs and clubs a lockout-free night this New Year’s Eve to prevent a potentially dangerous mass rush to beat the 1.30am curfew.

Under the one night only rule, revellers will be able to enter licensed venues in the city and Kings Cross until 3am, however 3am last drinks and trading hours will remain unchanged.

The no takeaway alcohol after 10pm rule will also remain in place.

Deputy Premier Troy Grant said the temporary policy would improve safety.

Police were concerned that there would be a rush post the midnight fireworks to beat the 1.30am curfew.

“We recognise people want to celebrate the start of the New Year — but we also want to maintain there will be no change to the last drinks at 3am or the tough measures we have implemented to protect the community,” said the deputy premier and liquor and hospitality minister Troy Grant.

“This is about striking the right balance between common sense, industry and individual responsibility.”

The lockout laws were implemented in February this year after two young men, Daniel Christie and Thomas Kelly, died from so-called “coward punch” attacks in Kings Cross.

Since February the number of people admitted to hospital with alcohol-related injuries in Sydney has dropped, along with the severity of their injuries. Read more about that here.

