How The Debt Ceiling Fight Is Like The NFL Lockout

Photo: AP

For a brief moment this afternoon, it looked like the debt ceiling fight was over.That it could have been resolved on the same day the NFL Lockout was also (supposed to be) resolved, would be quite fitting, since the fight for both of these compromises have remarkably similar.



In both cases, there was a deadline that everyone knew about for years. The two sides traded half-hearted proposals and talked about how it important get a deal done at the table.

Then with about a month to go before chaos reigned, they actually started talking.

The two sides traded threats and insults. Then media people began “hearing” about behind the scenes deals. The major points were being agreed upon, but complicated procedural issues started getting in the way. Outside forces (courts, the Treasury department) started throwing in their two cents.

One side threatened to blow the whole thing up, as the other side accuses them of being selfish. Then suddenly, that side decided a deal was not worth they price they would have to pay and accused the first side of only trying to score cheap points with the public.

Every reporter came up with theory. They were all wrong. They all had a pretty good idea about when the deal would finally be worked out. That was two weeks ago.

The two sides got closer and closer to the solution. Then a few people started asking, “What’s in it for me?” Congressman don’t want to be forced to take a stand without the right incentive. Free agents don’t want to be forced to play in San Diego without the right paycheck. Shadowy forces conspire to sabotage the whole plan.

In the end, the deadline will come – sometime this weekend for the NFL, August 1 for the U.S. – and the deal will happen. Everyone will claim victory, yet no one will be happy.

Except Americans who never really cared about the money and just wanted to get back to what they were doing before this awful summer made everything in their life seem a little more annoying.

By the way, the NFL deal will be voted on and agreed to this evening. Unless it isn’t. Just keep waiting ….

