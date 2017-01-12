Lockheed Martin is sliding after Trump attacks the cost of the F-35

Shares of Lockheed Martin, the maker of the F-35 fighter jet, are falling after President-elect Donald Trump once again attacked the cost of the program during his press conference on Wednesday.

During the press conference, Trump said that he had been having discussions with generals and other admirals about bringing down the costs of the F-35 program.

The comments are similar to a tweet from Trump in December criticising the cost of the F-35 program and saying Trump would renegotiate the prices.

Following the comments, shares of Lockheed slid sharply in trading down 1.17% as of 11:40 a.m ET, a $3.01 per share drop.

