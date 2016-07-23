Lockheed Martin managed to disclose all the issues with its F-35 in one simple sentence

Earlier this week,

Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon’s top weapons supplier and manufacturer of America’s most expensive weapons system, posted better than expected quarterly results.

Considered a bellwether for the US defence sector, Lockheed Martin’s eye sore takes shape in the now nearly $400 billion F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet.

In the company’s

latest 10-K

filed with the SEC, the world’s largest defence contractor concisely addressed the troubled F-35.

Here’s the simple disclosure from Lockheed Martin:



“Current programs include, but are not limited to, … “

The F-35 is one of the most challenged weapons programs in the history of the Department of Defence. Since its inception in 2001, the F-35 has experienced setbacks that include faulty ejection seats, software delays, helmet display issues, and inability to dogfight.

