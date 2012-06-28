Large defence Company Is Already Threatening Massive Layoffs On January 1 Next Year If The Fiscal Cliff Hits

Interesting tweet from Erin Burnett (via David Freddoso).



Photo: Erin Burnett

This is kind of a weird way to hear about a layoff announcement, but what’s key is that there’s an exact date for the cuts Jan 1, 2013 and Buck Mckeon is a Congressman from Southern California who serves on the Armed Forces Committee in the House.

So basically Lockheed is saying in a not-so veiled way is: Stop the mandatory defence spending cuts (that were agreed to as part of last summer’s debt ceiling deal) or 12,600 workers get it.

