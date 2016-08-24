The Pentagon's largest weapons supplier landed a deal that could net $10 billion

Lockheed Martin At an event in Marietta, GA, Sept. 23, 2010, employees celebrated the delivery of the 200th C-130J Super Hercules.

The Pentagon’s largest weapons supplier has been awarded a contract for a

deal that could end up amounting to $10 billion.

The Department of Defence contract for Lockheed Martin’s C-130J Super Hercules aircraft is worth up to $10,020,000,000 for all future delivery orders.

The C-130J is the Air Force’s “freight train,” responsible for transporting bulky equipment and troops around the world.

According to the contract, work will be carried out in Marietta, Georgia and is slated to be completed by August of 2026.

Last week, defence giant Boeing scored a haul of

$3.2 billion in Pentagon funding for various projects.

