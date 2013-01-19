Protect Your Booze From Mooches With This Handy Bottle Lock

This is the Lockey Bottle Lock from LockeyUSA.
Why We Love It: There are a lot of reasons you might want to secure your spirits — to keep expensive liquor safe at a party, away from roommates, out-of-reach from children or teenagers, or just as a self-preservation tool when you come home drunk at 2am.
Whatever the reason, this bottle lock slots into most standard-sized wine and liquor bottles and secures with a four number combination. After inserting the lock, change the combination and twist into place to secure. Only entering your personal four-digit password will release the lock.
Photo: LockeyUSA
Photo: LockeyUSA
Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.
Cost: $22.
Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.