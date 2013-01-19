Protect Your Booze From Mooches With This Handy Bottle Lock

This is the Lockey Bottle Lock from LockeyUSA.



Why We Love It: There are a lot of reasons you might want to secure your spirits — to keep expensive liquor safe at a party, away from roommates, out-of-reach from children or teenagers, or just as a self-preservation tool when you come home drunk at 2am.

Whatever the reason, this bottle lock slots into most standard-sized wine and liquor bottles and secures with a four number combination. After inserting the lock, change the combination and twist into place to secure. Only entering your personal four-digit password will release the lock.

Photo: LockeyUSA

Photo: LockeyUSA

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $22.

