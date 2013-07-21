The Locket App Will Pay You Just For Using Your Phone

On the list of things we enjoy spending money on, our cell phone bills rank at the very bottom — right next to filling up the gas tank. It’s not that we’re overcharged as much as we’re constantly going over that pesky data limit, which means big bucks at the end of the month. We’d give anything to supplement our income a little when it comes to mobile devices, and this new app might just be the proverbial pot of gold — sort of.

Locket is a service that turns your phone’s lock screen into a virtual billboard, and pays you for every ad you interact with. Each time you swipe to see more info about the featured company you’ll get 10 cents in a special account, that you can redeem through Paypal after you rack up the benjamins. Of course, this certainly isn’t for everybody. Not all of us want to be bombarded by advertisements every second of the day, especially when it comes to something as personal as our phone. But, if you do sign up, take note that the company weeds out companies that don’t meet its standards, and they one day hope to allow you to donate the money you earn straight to charity.

The app is only available for Android right now, but don’t be surprised if it hits iPhones in the near future. In the meantime, we’re going to try and practice restraint checking Facebook and SnapChatting to keep our bills down. (ABC News)



