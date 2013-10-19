How To Earn Real Money On Your Smartphone Without Doing Anything At All

If you’re an Android smartphone user, you can install

an app called Locketand earn money every time you unlock your phone.

It’s an advertising arrangement — the app places ads on your lock screen. You ostensibly notice this ad when you pick up your phone and unlock it. Doing so earns you one cent, and you can earn up to three cents an hour (to make sure people don’t abuse it, of course).

As soon as you have $US10 in your account, you can cash out through PayPal, and the average user earns $US10 a month.

We like this idea a lot — your current lock screen probably isn’t doing anything to feed your wallet, so Locket fills a unique space and makes it possible to earn a little money without changing a single habit.

If you’d like to learn more, the Locket FAQ goes into plenty more detail. The app is free and available in Google Play.

